Chicago State takes on Fresno State, aims to end 7-game skid

Chicago State Cougars (1-8) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-5)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State aims to break its seven-game skid with a win over Fresno State.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in home games. Fresno State is fifth in the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Hedda Koehne averaging 2.0.

The Cougars are 0-6 on the road. Chicago State ranks ninth in the NEC giving up 80.8 points while holding opponents to 42.9% shooting.

Fresno State’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 57.0 points per game, 0.1 more than the 56.9 Fresno State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilia Long is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaisa Gamble is averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 37.4%.

Aiyanna Culver is shooting 41.0% and averaging 13.3 points for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 6.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

