Chicago State faces Bradley on 7-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (1-7) at Bradley Braves (3-4)

Peoria, Illinois; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will try to break its seven-game road skid when the Cougars take on Bradley.

The Braves have gone 2-0 in home games. Bradley is fourth in the MVC scoring 69.7 points while shooting 41.6% from the field.

The Cougars have gone 0-5 away from home. Chicago State is fifth in the NEC scoring 57.0 points per game and is shooting 35.6%.

Bradley averages 69.7 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 80.3 Chicago State allows. Chicago State’s 35.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.7 percentage points lower than Bradley has allowed to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylen Nelson is shooting 44.7% and averaging 21.1 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 4.9 points.

Aiyanna Culver is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.7 points for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 6.6 points.

