Chavez and No. 9 Oklahoma host NC State

NC State Lady Wolfpack (5-3) at Oklahoma Sooners (7-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma takes on NC State after Aaliyah Chavez scored 29 points in Oklahoma’s 109-91 victory against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Sooners have gone 4-0 in home games. Oklahoma is sixth in college basketball with 92.1 points and is shooting 46.0% from the field.

The Lady Wolfpack play their first true road game after going 5-3 with a 3-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. NC State ranks eighth in the ACC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Oklahoma makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.7 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). NC State has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points above the 31.1% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Zoe Brooks is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Khamil Pierre is averaging 13.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

