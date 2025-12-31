Chattanooga visits UNC Greensboro after Frison’s 27-point outing

Chattanooga Mocs (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-9) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits UNC…

Chattanooga Mocs (6-7) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (4-9)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga visits UNC Greensboro after Jordan Frison scored 27 points in Chattanooga’s 73-66 win over the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Spartans are 2-3 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 3-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Mocs are 2-4 on the road. Chattanooga is 3-3 against opponents with a winning record.

UNC Greensboro makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Chattanooga has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Chattanooga has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

The Spartans and Mocs meet Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is averaging 15 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Spartans. KJ Younger is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Frison is averaging 15 points and 4.1 assists for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Mocs: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.