Chattanooga visits Alabama A&M after Watkins’ 20-point game

Chattanooga Mocs (5-7) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (6-5)

Huntsville, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on Alabama A&M after Brennan Watkins scored 20 points in Chattanooga’s 79-64 loss to the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Alabama A&M is the best team in the SWAC in team defense, giving up 71.8 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Mocs have gone 1-4 away from home. Chattanooga has a 2-3 record against teams over .500.

Alabama A&M scores 66.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.8 Chattanooga gives up. Chattanooga averages 6.3 more points per game (78.1) than Alabama A&M allows to opponents (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sami Pissis is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.1 points and 3.5 assists. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 14.7 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Jordan Frison is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mocs. Tedrick Washington Jr. is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Mocs: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

