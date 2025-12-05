Chattanooga take on Southeast Missouri State in non-conference play

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-6) at Chattanooga Mocs (4-4)
Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tedrick Washington Jr. and Chattanooga host Braxton Stacker and Southeast Missouri State in non-conference action.
The Mocs are 3-1 in home games. Chattanooga has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.
The Redhawks are 0-4 in road games. Southeast Missouri State has a 1-5 record against teams over .500.
Chattanooga is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 46.9% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Chattanooga gives up.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Frison is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mocs. Billy Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.
Stacker is averaging 14.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Redhawks. Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
