Chatman leads Florida A&M against Jacksonville after 25-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-6) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M faces Jacksonville after Jordan Chatman scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 93-77 victory against the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams.

The Rattlers are 1-1 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 5.0.

The Dolphins have gone 1-5 away from home. Jacksonville ranks eighth in the ASUN with 22.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Donovan Rivers averaging 3.3.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 78.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 85.4 Florida A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Shirley is shooting 37.0% and averaging 10.9 points for the Rattlers. Chatman is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Chris Arias is shooting 40.2% and averaging 10.8 points for the Dolphins. Hayden Wood is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

