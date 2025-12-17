Chatman and Florida A&M host Jacksonville

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-6) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5) Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under…

Jacksonville Dolphins (5-6) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-5)

Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Jacksonville after Jordan Chatman scored 25 points in Florida A&M’s 93-77 victory against the Albany State (GA) Golden Rams.

The Rattlers have gone 1-1 at home. Florida A&M is seventh in the SWAC scoring 70.1 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Dolphins are 1-5 on the road. Jacksonville ranks sixth in the ASUN with 14.6 assists per game led by Evan Sterck averaging 4.0.

Florida A&M is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of Florida A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chatman averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, scoring 9.7 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Tyler Shirley is shooting 37.0% and averaging 10.9 points.

Sterck is averaging 6.8 points and four assists for the Dolphins. Chris Arias is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

