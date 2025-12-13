Charlotte visits Charleston (SC) on 3-game road skid

Charlotte 49ers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-6) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim…

Charlotte 49ers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will aim to break its three-game road slide when the 49ers visit Charleston (SC).

The Cougars are 2-2 on their home court. Charleston (SC) has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The 49ers are 0-2 in road games. Charlotte is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.6 turnovers per game.

Charleston (SC) scores 73.9 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.7 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points above the 44.1% shooting opponents of Charleston (SC) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ben Bradford is averaging 15.1 points for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.