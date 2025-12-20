Charlotte takes home win streak into matchup with East Tennessee State

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-8) at Charlotte 49ers (6-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (5-8) at Charlotte 49ers (6-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the 49ers play East Tennessee State.

The 49ers are 4-1 in home games. Charlotte has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Buccaneers are 0-4 on the road. East Tennessee State ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Meghan Downing averaging 3.1.

Charlotte is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 37.3% East Tennessee State allows to opponents. East Tennessee State’s 32.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.4 percentage points lower than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Asianae Nicholson is averaging 6.2 points and 7.7 rebounds for the 49ers. Princess Anderson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Anala Nelson is averaging 9.7 points and 1.6 steals for the Buccaneers. Daniela Lopez is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 55.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.