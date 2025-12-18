Charlotte hosts Williams and Lafayette

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Charlotte 49ers (4-7) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -10.5; over/under…

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Charlotte 49ers (4-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: 49ers -10.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Charlotte after Caleb Williams scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 74-72 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The 49ers have gone 4-2 at home. Charlotte is eighth in the AAC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Anton Bonke averaging 3.7.

The Leopards are 0-5 in road games. Lafayette is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Charlotte scores 69.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 74.9 Lafayette allows. Lafayette’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Charlotte has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezayne Mingo is averaging 9.6 points for the 49ers. Ben Bradford is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.