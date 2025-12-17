Charlotte hosts Lafayette following Williams’ 21-point game

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Charlotte 49ers (4-7) Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Charlotte after…

Lafayette Leopards (3-8) at Charlotte 49ers (4-7)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Charlotte after Caleb Williams scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 74-72 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The 49ers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charlotte is 2-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Leopards are 0-5 in road games. Lafayette has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Charlotte is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.7% Lafayette allows to opponents. Lafayette averages 69.5 points per game, 2.4 fewer than the 71.9 Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezayne Mingo is averaging 9.6 points for the 49ers. Ben Bradford is averaging 12.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

Williams is shooting 39.9% and averaging 17.4 points for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 67.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Leopards: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

