Charlotte faces Winthrop, seeks 5th straight home win

Winthrop Eagles (7-5) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Winthrop looking…

Winthrop Eagles (7-5) at Charlotte 49ers (5-6)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hosts Winthrop looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The 49ers are 3-1 on their home court. Charlotte gives up 70.5 points and has been outscored by 7.9 points per game.

The Eagles have gone 1-4 away from home. Winthrop scores 68.6 points and has outscored opponents by 1.9 points per game.

Charlotte is shooting 35.3% from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Charlotte gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Princess Anderson is averaging 15.1 points and 2.1 steals for the 49ers. Zoe Best is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Mya Pierfax averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Madison Ruff is shooting 50.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 12.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.