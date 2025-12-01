Charleston Southern visits UT Martin after Blaine’s 23-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2) Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-4) at UT Martin Skyhawks (5-2)

Martin, Tennessee; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces UT Martin after Brycen Blaine scored 23 points in Charleston Southern’s 74-62 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-0 at home. UT Martin leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 38.6 boards. Andrija Bukumirovic paces the Skyhawks with 8.6 rebounds.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-3 away from home. Charleston Southern leads the Big South with 18.7 assists. Blaine leads the Buccaneers with 3.9.

UT Martin scores 76.9 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 79.7 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern averages 12.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.9 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game UT Martin gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bukumirovic is shooting 65.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Skyhawks. Ty Price is averaging 4.2 points.

Blaine is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.