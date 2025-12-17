Charleston Southern takes on North Florida, looks for 6th straight home win

North Florida Ospreys (2-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-5) North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston…

North Florida Ospreys (2-8) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (7-5)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Buccaneers face North Florida.

The Buccaneers are 5-0 on their home court. Charleston Southern ranks fifth in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 39.7% shooting.

The Ospreys are 0-5 on the road. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.

Charleston Southern scores 84.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 86.5 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 78.8 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.8 Charleston Southern gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Blaine is scoring 20.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 10.5 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is averaging 16.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 11.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.