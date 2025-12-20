Charleston Southern takes on No. 18 North Carolina, aims to stop 3-game slide

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) at North Carolina Tar Heels (10-3, 0-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern aims to end its three-game skid with a win over No. 18 North Carolina.

The Tar Heels have gone 5-1 at home. North Carolina is 10-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Buccaneers are 0-5 in road games. Charleston Southern ranks sixth in the Big South shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

North Carolina scores 78.9 points, 5.5 more per game than the 73.4 Charleston Southern allows. Charleston Southern’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than North Carolina has given up to its opponents (38.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Brooks averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tar Heels, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Indya Nivar is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Caelan Ellis averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Ashra Sra is averaging 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 10.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 55.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

