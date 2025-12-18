Charleston Southern hosts Furman after Coyle’s 31-point showing

Furman Paladins (5-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits…

Furman Paladins (5-6) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Charleston Southern after Clare Coyle scored 31 points in Furman’s 110-36 win against the Mars Hill Lions.

The Buccaneers have gone 2-3 in home games. Charleston Southern gives up 74.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 15.8 points per game.

The Paladins are 0-4 on the road. Furman is second in the SoCon with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Coyle averaging 2.9.

Charleston Southern averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Furman gives up. Furman has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 41.2% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashra Sra is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 31.7%.

Coyle is averaging 14 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.