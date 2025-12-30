Charleston Southern Buccaneers take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on 5-game losing streak

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-11) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-9) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-11)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern will try to end its five-game losing streak when the Buccaneers play South Carolina Upstate.

The Buccaneers are 2-4 on their home court. Charleston Southern gives up 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-6 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is 4-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston Southern’s average of 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game South Carolina Upstate gives up. South Carolina Upstate averages 59.2 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 76.7 Charleston Southern gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyonna Bailey is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Caelan Ellis is averaging 12.7 points and 1.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Aijah Palmore is averaging 5.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Cassie Gallagher is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 55.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 39.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

