Charleston Southern breezes past winless South Carolina State 84-44

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C (AP) — Brycen Blaine’s 18 points helped Charleston Southern defeat winless South Carolina State 84-44 on Monday. night.

Blaine also had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (7-5). A’lahn Sumler had 14 points and Jesse Hafemeister scored 12 on 5-for-6 shooting.

Rayniel Wright, Noah Treadwell and Obie Bronston Jr. all scored eight for the Bulldogs (0-10).

