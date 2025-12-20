Charleston (SC) visits Northern Kentucky after Robinson’s 22-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-4, 1-2 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-6) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-4, 1-2 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts Charleston (SC) after Kael Robinson scored 22 points in Northern Kentucky’s 82-77 loss to the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Norse are 7-1 on their home court. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon League with 16.3 assists per game led by Ethan Elliott averaging 4.6.

The Cougars are 0-2 in road games. Charleston (SC) ranks fifth in the CAA with 34.8 rebounds per game led by Christian Reeves averaging 6.2.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 9.3 per game Charleston (SC) allows. Charleston (SC) averages 74.6 points per game, 0.2 more than the 74.4 Northern Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Wells is averaging 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Norse. Dan Gherezgher Jr. is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jlynn Counter is averaging 13.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 8-2, averaging 86.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

