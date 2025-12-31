Charleston (SC) visits Cuthrell and Elon

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-5, 1-0 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (8-6, 1-0 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (9-5, 1-0 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon hosts Charleston (SC) after Chandler Cuthrell scored 28 points in Elon’s 103-91 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Phoenix have gone 6-2 in home games. Elon has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cougars are 1-0 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is fourth in the CAA with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jlynn Counter averaging 4.5.

Elon makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Charleston (SC)’s 43.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Elon has allowed to its opponents (45.9%).

The Phoenix and Cougars meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cuthrell is averaging 21.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Phoenix. Randall Pettus II is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Martin Kalu averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Counter is shooting 55.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 84.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

