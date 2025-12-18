Charleston (SC) Cougars and the Cleveland State Vikings play in Bayamon, Puerto Rico

Cleveland State Vikings (10-2, 2-1 Horizon) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2) Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cleveland State Vikings (10-2, 2-1 Horizon) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-2)

Bayamon, Puerto Rico; Friday, 1:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State and Charleston (SC) square off in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The Cougars have a 7-2 record in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA in rebounding, averaging 43.7 boards. Grace Ezebilo leads the Cougars with 12.3 rebounds.

The Vikings are 8-1 in non-conference play. Cleveland State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 18.4 points per game.

Charleston (SC) makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Cleveland State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is shooting 43.8% and averaging 21.1 points for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 9.2 points.

Jada Leonard is averaging 12.9 points and 3.5 steals for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

