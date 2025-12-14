Charleston earns 74-67 win against Charlotte

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Martin Kalu’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Charlotte 74-67 on Sunday. Kalu also contributed eight rebounds…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Martin Kalu’s 18 points helped Charleston defeat Charlotte 74-67 on Sunday.

Kalu also contributed eight rebounds for the Cougars (5-6). Jlynn Counter shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to add 17 points. Christian Reeves shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The 49ers (4-7) were led by Damoni Harrison, who recorded 15 points. Anton Bonke added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Charlotte. Ethan Butler finished with 10 points.

Charleston led Charlotte at the half, 39-33, with Kalu (12 points) its high scorer before the break. Counter scored 15 second-half points and Charleston secured the victory after a second half that featured eight lead changes and three ties.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

