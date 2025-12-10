Charles scores 20, Saint Bonaventure knocks off Colgate 85-77

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Cayden Charles scored 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Colgate 85-77 on Wednesday. Charles also contributed…

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP) — Cayden Charles scored 20 points as Saint Bonaventure beat Colgate 85-77 on Wednesday.

Charles also contributed 10 rebounds and three steals for the Bonnies (10-1). Frank Mitchell scored 19 points and added 18 rebounds. Darryl Simmons II finished with 17 points.

Jalen Cox led the way for the Raiders (6-5) with 26 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals. Andrew Alekseyenko added 25 points for Colgate, and Sam Wright had six points and nine rebounds.

Mitchell scored 11 points in the first half and Saint Bonaventure went into the break trailing 47-34. After trailing by 12 points in the second half, Saint Bonaventure went on an 11-0 run to narrow the gap to 51-50 with 13:57 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Dasonte Bowen scored 13 second-half points.

