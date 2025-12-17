Chance Westry’s 31 lead UAB past Cleveland State 101-77

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry’s 31 points led UAB over Cleveland State 101-77 on Wednesday. Westry also had six…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry’s 31 points led UAB over Cleveland State 101-77 on Wednesday.

Westry also had six assists for the Blazers (8-4). Daniel Rivera added 17 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line while they also had six rebounds. Evan Chatman had 17 points and shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc.

The Vikings (4-9) were led by Chevalier Emery, who posted 25 points. Cleveland State also got 18 points and two steals from Dayan Nessah. Jaidon Lipscomb also had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

UAB took the lead with 1:22 left in the first half and did not trail again. Westry led their team in scoring with 16 points in the first half to help put them up 42-37 at the break. UAB pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 27 points. They outscored Cleveland State by 19 points in the final half, as Chatman led the way with a team-high 17 second-half points.

