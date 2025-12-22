Central Michigan visits Winter and Wisconsin

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (4-8, 0-1 MAC) at Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 1-1 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -31.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Central Michigan after Nolan Winter scored 23 points in Wisconsin’s 76-66 overtime loss to the Villanova Wildcats.

The Badgers are 6-0 in home games. Wisconsin ranks eighth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Winter leads the Badgers with 9.5 boards.

The Chippewas are 0-6 on the road. Central Michigan is 3-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Wisconsin averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 73.4 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 75.5 Wisconsin gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Blackwell is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, while averaging 19.1 points and 1.6 steals. Nicholas Boyd is averaging 20 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 13.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Chippewas. Tamario Adley is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Chippewas: 3-7, averaging 74.5 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

