Central Michigan visits Saint Louis after Johnson’s 21-point outing

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-1)

St. Louis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Saint Louis after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 83-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Billikens have gone 5-0 at home. Saint Louis ranks eighth in the A-10 in team defense, allowing 70.1 points while holding opponents to 36.9% shooting.

The Chippewas are 0-3 on the road. Central Michigan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Saint Louis averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan averages 5.3 more points per game (75.4) than Saint Louis allows to opponents (70.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Green averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.3 points.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 9.5 points.

