Central Michigan plays Loyola Chicago, looks to stop road slide

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-4) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (1-7)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will look to break its three-game road slide when the Chippewas take on Loyola Chicago.

The Ramblers are 1-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Chippewas are 0-2 on the road. Central Michigan is ninth in the MAC scoring 75.9 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

Loyola Chicago scores 65.0 points per game, 9.0 fewer points than the 74.0 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 75.9 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 76.4 Loyola Chicago allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Rubin is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 11.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 39.7%.

Logan McIntire is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Chippewas, while averaging 10.1 points. Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

