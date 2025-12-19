Central Michigan faces Northern Illinois after Darrington’s 22-point game

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-8) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-8) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-4)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan plays Northern Illinois after Ayanna-Sarai Darrington scored 22 points in Central Michigan’s 91-41 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Chippewas have gone 3-0 at home. Central Michigan is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Huskies are 1-6 on the road. Northern Illinois averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when winning the turnover battle.

Central Michigan scores 65.2 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 68.0 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 55.1 points per game, 10.1 fewer points than the 65.2 Central Michigan allows to opponents.

The Chippewas and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Chippewas. Darrington is averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 55.4%.

Emilie Sorensen averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.8 points while shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 11.8 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

