Central Arkansas visits SMU on 6-game road skid

Central Arkansas Bears (5-7) at SMU Mustangs (9-2) Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -21.5; over/under is…

Central Arkansas Bears (5-7) at SMU Mustangs (9-2)

Dallas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mustangs -21.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits SMU looking to stop its six-game road losing streak.

The Mustangs are 7-0 on their home court. SMU is fourth in the ACC with 17.4 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 6.5.

The Bears are 0-6 in road games. Central Arkansas has a 1-7 record against opponents over .500.

SMU’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 75.8 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 77.2 SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 11.4 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Mustangs. Miller is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Camren Hunter is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bears. Harry Beauchamp is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 87.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

