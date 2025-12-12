Central Arkansas visits No. 15 Vanderbilt after Hunter’s 20-point outing

Central Arkansas Bears (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits No.…

Central Arkansas Bears (4-6) at Vanderbilt Commodores (9-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits No. 15 Vanderbilt after Camren Hunter scored 20 points in Central Arkansas’ 75-68 loss to the East Texas A&M Lions.

The Commodores have gone 5-0 in home games. Vanderbilt is 8-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN with 34.1 rebounds per game led by Ty Robinson averaging 4.9.

Vanderbilt makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.3 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Central Arkansas averages 73.6 points per game, 0.6 more than the 73.0 Vanderbilt allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Miles is scoring 17.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 16.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 56.8%.

Hunter is averaging 15.9 points and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Robinson is averaging 12.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.