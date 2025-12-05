Central Arkansas visits Holman and Little Rock

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-6) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Little…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (6-2) at Little Rock Trojans (1-6)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock hosts Central Arkansas after Jordan Holman scored 23 points in Little Rock’s 62-55 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Trojans are 1-2 in home games. Little Rock gives up 64.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.4 points per game.

The Sugar Bears are 1-2 in road games. Central Arkansas leads the ASUN with 17.3 assists. Cheyanne Kemp leads the Sugar Bears with 3.1.

Little Rock’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holman is shooting 38.9% and averaging 18.3 points for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 7.9 points.

Shae Littleford is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Sugar Bears, while averaging 15.6 points and 1.9 steals. Bree Stephens is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks.

