Central Arkansas visits East Texas A&M, aims to end road slide

Central Arkansas Bears (4-5) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-4)

Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hits the road against East Texas A&M looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Lions are 2-0 on their home court. East Texas A&M scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Bears are 0-4 on the road. Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

East Texas A&M’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Central Arkansas gives up. Central Arkansas averages 74.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.8 East Texas A&M allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.1 points.

Camren Hunter averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 30.6% from beyond the arc. Ty Robinson is averaging 11.6 points.

