Central Arkansas plays East Texas A&M on 4-game road skid

Central Arkansas Bears (4-5) at East Texas A&M Lions (4-4)

Commerce, Texas; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas travels to East Texas A&M looking to stop its four-game road losing streak.

The Lions have gone 2-0 at home. East Texas A&M ranks fifth in the Southland in team defense, allowing 70.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Bears are 0-4 in road games. Central Arkansas is sixth in the ASUN with 14.7 assists per game led by Luke Moore averaging 2.7.

East Texas A&M’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 74.2 points per game, 3.4 more than the 70.8 East Texas A&M gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinny Sigona is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 9.4 points. Ronnie Harrison Jr. is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.1 points.

Camren Hunter is shooting 44.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears. Ty Robinson is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

