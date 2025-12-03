Cent. Conn. St. visits Seton Hall following Staton-McCray’s 20-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-1) South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (5-2) at Seton Hall Pirates (7-1)

South Orange, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -16.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts Cent. Conn. St. after A.J. Staton-McCray scored 20 points in Seton Hall’s 75-61 win over the Washington State Cougars.

The Pirates have gone 5-0 at home. Seton Hall is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.4 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 2-2 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. ranks second in the NEC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Max Frazier averaging 3.1.

Seton Hall averages 75.8 points, 6.4 more per game than the 69.4 Cent. Conn. St. allows. Cent. Conn. St. averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Staton-McCray is shooting 48.1% and averaging 13.9 points for the Pirates. Mike Williams III is averaging 9.4 points.

Darin Smith Jr. is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Frazier is averaging 12.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

