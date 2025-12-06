Cent. Conn. St. takes on Vermont, seeks to stop 7-game slide

Vermont Catamounts (7-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-7) New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent.…

Vermont Catamounts (7-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-7)

New Britain, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. looks to break its seven-game skid when the Blue Devils take on Vermont.

The Blue Devils are 0-2 on their home court. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 18.7 points per game.

The Catamounts are 2-2 on the road. Vermont is second in the America East scoring 71.1 points per game and is shooting 48.4%.

Cent. Conn. St. is shooting 29.7% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points lower than the 37.5% Vermont allows to opponents. Vermont averages 71.1 points per game, 3.7 more than the 67.4 Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Noin is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Nikola Priede is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 14.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

