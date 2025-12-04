Cent. Conn. St. plays Dartmouth on 4-game road slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-2) Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-6) at Dartmouth Big Green (3-2)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Blue Devils take on Dartmouth.

The Big Green have gone 1-1 at home. Dartmouth is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils have gone 0-4 away from home. Cent. Conn. St. ranks fifth in the NEC giving up 69.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

Dartmouth averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. averages 49.5 points per game, 2.9 fewer than the 52.4 Dartmouth gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Austin is scoring 11.4 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Big Green. Alexandra Eldredge is averaging 10.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40.9%.

Kiyah Lewis is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Blue Devils. Lucia Noin is averaging 12 points and six rebounds.

