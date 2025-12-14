Cent. Conn. St. faces Siena, aims to break 8-game slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) at Siena Saints (1-7) Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-8) at Siena Saints (1-7)

Loudonville, New York; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. is looking to break its eight-game skid with a victory against Siena.

The Saints have gone 1-2 at home. Siena is third in the MAAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 63.3 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Blue Devils are 0-5 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. ranks ninth in the NEC with 17.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lucia Noin averaging 4.1.

Siena is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 48.6 points per game, 14.7 fewer points than the 63.3 Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francesca Schiro is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Saints. Nicole Melious is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Kiyah Lewis is averaging 12.8 points and 2.2 steals for the Blue Devils. Noin is averaging 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

