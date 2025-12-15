Cater and Wichita State host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-5) at Wichita State Shockers (2-9) Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-5) at Wichita State Shockers (2-9)

Wichita, Kansas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Oral Roberts after Abby Cater scored 23 points in Wichita State’s 71-64 win over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Shockers are 2-4 on their home court. Wichita State is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Golden Eagles are 1-4 on the road. Oral Roberts gives up 79.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Wichita State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.4 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Wichita State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaila Harding is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.4 points for the Shockers. Cater is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jalei Oglesby is averaging 16.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Anna Trusty is averaging 15.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.