Castro scores 27 as George Washington beats Richmond 99-85

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Rafael Castro had 27 points and Trey Autry scored 24 in George Washington’s 99-85 victory over Richmond on Wednesday.

Castro also contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Revolutionaries (10-4, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Autry made 8 of 11 (6 for 9 from 3-point range). Tre Dinkins had 22 points and shot 7 for 12, including 6 for 11 from beyond the arc.

Jaden Daughtry led the Spiders (10-4, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Richmond also got 20 points from Will Johnston. AJ Lopez had 11 points.

George Washington took the lead almost 10 minutes into the game and did not trail again. Dinkins led the the Revolutionaries with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 49-38 at the break. George Washington extended its lead to 75-57 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. Autry scored a team-high 19 points in the second half.

