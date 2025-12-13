Castillo and Bashir help Kansas State hold off Creighton 83-76

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — David Castillo scored 19 points, Abdi Bashir Jr. added 18 and Kansas State built an early…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — David Castillo scored 19 points, Abdi Bashir Jr. added 18 and Kansas State built an early double-digit lead in the second half and held off Creighton for an 83-76 victory on Saturday.

Castillo was 7-of-11 shooting and Bashir hit 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Khamari McGriff added 12 points and P.J. Haggerty scored 10 for Kansas State (7-4).

The Wildcats shot 59% (10 of 36) and hit 11 of 17 3-point shots in the first half, but after the break were just 28% (10 of 36) overall and missed 10 of 11 shots from distance.

K-State led by as many as 20 points early in the second half. About midway through the second, Creighton began a 10-1 surge to pull to 73-70 with 2:41 to play. Castillo answered with a layup and McGriff added a dunk to help the Wildcats pull away.

Josh Dix scored and Isaac Traudt scored 18 points apiece to lead Creighton (5-5). Austin Swartz chipped in with 12 points.

K-State closed the first half on a 23-8 run for a 51-33 halftime lead. Bashir scored 15 points on five 3-pointers to pace the Wildcats

It was the 10th meeting for K-State in Omaha but the first since an 88-78 win on Dec. 5, 1987. The teams last met in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when the Wildcats earned a 69-59 win in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Up next

Creighton plays Xavier in a Big East Conference opener on Wednesday.

Kansas State hosts South Dakota on Saturday.

