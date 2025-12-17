Cartwright and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane take on Pelly and the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-6) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts UAPB in out-of-conference play.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 5-0 in home games. Tulsa ranks third in the AAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Dora Toman averaging 3.2.

The Golden Lions are 2-5 on the road. UAPB has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Tulsa’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UAPB allows. UAPB averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.3 points for the Golden Hurricane. Toman is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Jailah Pelly is shooting 41.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Golden Lions. Indiya Bowen is averaging 12.8 points.

