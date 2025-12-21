Carter puts up 20, Middle Tennessee knocks off Cumberland 74-58

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvin Carter’s 20 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Cumberland 74-58 on Sunday. Carter added five rebounds…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jahvin Carter’s 20 points helped Middle Tennessee defeat Cumberland 74-58 on Sunday.

Carter added five rebounds for the Blue Raiders (7-4). Torey Alston scored 19 points and added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sean Smith shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Matthew Stokes led the Phoenix in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Nick Brunetti added 11 points for Cumberland. Triston Conger had eight points, five assists and three steals.

Middle Tennessee went into the break trailing 35-30 before outscoring the Phoenix 44-23 in the second half.

