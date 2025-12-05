Carter leads Detroit Mercy against Cleveland State after 21-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-7, 0-1 Horizon League) Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-6, 1-0 Horizon League) at Cleveland State Vikings (3-7, 0-1 Horizon League)

Cleveland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy takes on Cleveland State after Ayden Carter scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 92-78 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Vikings have gone 2-1 at home. Cleveland State averages 14.7 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Titans are 1-0 against Horizon League opponents. Detroit Mercy has a 1-4 record against teams over .500.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Detroit Mercy allows to opponents. Detroit Mercy’s 41.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Cleveland State has given up to its opponents (46.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayan Nessah is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Vikings. Tre Beard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers.

Carter is averaging 12.2 points for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.