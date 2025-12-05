Carruthers leads Toledo against Northern Iowa after 27-point outing

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4, 1-0 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (3-3) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays…

Northern Iowa Panthers (3-4, 1-0 MVC) at Toledo Rockets (3-3)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo plays Northern Iowa after Kendall Carruthers scored 27 points in Toledo’s 79-66 win over the Morgan State Lady Bears.

The Rockets have gone 2-1 in home games. Toledo is sixth in the MAC with 12.7 assists per game led by Patricia Anumgba averaging 2.2.

The Panthers are 1-2 on the road. Northern Iowa is the MVC leader with 28.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Elise Jaeger averaging 11.1.

Toledo makes 41.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (35.3%). Northern Iowa averages 57.4 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 68.8 Toledo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carruthers is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rockets. Faith Fedd-Robinson is averaging 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 47.6%.

Jenna Twedt is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Panthers. Taryn Wharton is averaging 10.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.