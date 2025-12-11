Carroll leads Xavier against Missouri State

Missouri State Bears (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3) Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Missouri State…

Missouri State Bears (4-4) at Xavier Musketeers (7-3)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier takes on Missouri State after Tre Carroll scored 30 points in Xavier’s 79-74 victory against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Musketeers are 6-1 in home games. Xavier is sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.5 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin paces the Musketeers with 7.0 boards.

The Bears have gone 0-2 away from home. Missouri State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Xavier scores 78.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 73.9 Missouri State gives up. Missouri State averages 5.7 more points per game (78.6) than Xavier allows to opponents (72.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Keith Palek III is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 13.0 points.

