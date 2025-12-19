Carr pours in 24 points, 6 players score in double figures as Baylor pummels Alcorn State, 113-56

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 24 points and five other Baylor players scored in double figures as Baylor…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 24 points and five other Baylor players scored in double figures as Baylor crushed Alcorn State 113-56 on Friday.

Carr was 8-of-9 shooting and 6 of 6 at the free-throw line, with six rebounds, three blocks and a pair of steals. Isaac Williams had 21 points, shooting 9 of 13 off the bench. Michael Rataj had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting to go with 10 rebounds and five assists.

Tounde Yessoufou added 17 points and five rebounds. Obi Agbim added 14 points and Dan Skillings Jr. had 12. Caden Powell had 16 rebounds.

The Bears (8-2) had no issue scoring against an Alcorn State team that entered the game allowing 90.3 points per game, 363 out of 365 teams, and last in the nation with a 51.3% field goal percentage allowed. The Bears shot 66% from the field and 45% behind the arc.

Shane Lancaster added 17 points for the Braves (1-10) on 7-of-12 shooting and 2 for 3 from behind the arc. Nick Woodard added 11 points.

The Bears jumped out to a 12-2 lead to open the game, never trailing after the 18:31 mark in the first half. They ended the half with a 55-30 lead after a 14-0 run.

The second half was even more brutal with the Bears going on a 23-0 run over a stretch of 5:44. The Braves were held to seven points over the first 10 minutes of the second half.

