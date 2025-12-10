Carmichael scores 26 as Boise State knocks off Duquesne 86-64

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Pearson Carmichael scored 26 points off of the bench, Drew Fielder added 23 points, and Boise…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Pearson Carmichael scored 26 points off of the bench, Drew Fielder added 23 points, and Boise State beat Duquesne 86-64 on Wednesday night.

Carmichael added six rebounds for the Broncos (7-3). Fielder made 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. Javan Buchanan had 15 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the foul line.

Jakub Necas led the way for the Dukes (6-4) with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Duquesne also got 11 points from Jimmie Williams. John Hugley had 11 points.

Boise State took the lead 79 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Carmichael led the Broncos with 19 points in the first half to help put them up 45-30 at the break. Boise State outscored Duquesne in the second half by seven points, with Fielder scoring a team-high 12 points after the break.

