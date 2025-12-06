Live Radio
Carl Parrish scores 18 as Presbyterian defeats Morehead State 80-72

The Associated Press

December 6, 2025, 5:07 PM

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 80-72 win against Morehead State on Saturday.

Parrish shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Blue Hose (6-6). Triston Wilson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Pickett scored 12.

George Marshall led the way for the Eagles (3-7) with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Anouar Mellouk added 13 points. Josiah LeGree also had 13 points, adding four assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

