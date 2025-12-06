Carl Parrish scores 18 as Presbyterian defeats Morehead State 80-72

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 80-72 win against Morehead State on Saturday. Parrish shot…

CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 18 points in Presbyterian’s 80-72 win against Morehead State on Saturday.

Parrish shot 7 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Blue Hose (6-6). Triston Wilson scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and six assists. Josh Pickett scored 12.

George Marshall led the way for the Eagles (3-7) with 16 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Anouar Mellouk added 13 points. Josiah LeGree also had 13 points, adding four assists and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.