Career days from Hankins-Sanford and Parker power UMass over Florida State, 103-95

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, K’Jei Parker added a career-high…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Daniel Hankins-Sanford scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, K’Jei Parker added a career-high 24 points, and UMass rolled past Florida State, 103-95 on Saturday in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Hankins-Sanford scored 18 of his points in the second half as the Minutemen (8-3) rallied from a 47-43 halftime deficit to lead by as many as 18 points.

Leonardo Bettiol added 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds for UMass, and Marcus Banks also had 18 points. Danny Carbuccia led his team with eight assists.

The Minutemen took the lead for good on Bettiol’s and-one with 14:10 remaining, and a late 10-0 run put the game out of reach. A 12-2 run for FSU to end the contest wasn’t enough to complete the comeback.

The Seminoles (5-5) were paced by Robert McCray V’s 21 points (9-of-16 shooting), 11 assists, and eight rebounds. Martin Somerville added 15 points, but struggled from the field (3 for 11). Kobe Magee and AJ Swinton each scored 12 points.

UMass has won five straight and Florida State dropped its fourth straight. The Minutemen evened the all-time series, 5-5. Florida State won its last meeting, 92-59 on Nov. 24, 2024.

Up next

Florida State visits Dayton on Tuesday.

UMass hosts Kent State to begin Mid-American Conference play on Dec. 20.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.